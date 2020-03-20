MANUU to be quarantine centre

HYDERABAD

Varsity receives letter, tahsildar authorised to take possession

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will soon be taken over by the Telangana Director of Medical and Educational Department (DMED) to set up a quarantine centre for those suspected to have coronavirus symptoms.

The move is said to have taken the university by surprise. In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor’s office sent on Thursday, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Rajendra Nagar informed the administration of the intention to use the campus as a quarantine centre for international passengers who have landed in Hyderabad. The university will be taken over by revenue authorities and handed over to the DMED.

“As per the directions of the District Collector of Ranga Reddy, MANUU in Gachibowli is suitable as a quarantine centre and there is ample parking space,” an excerpt reads.

The tahsildar has been authorised to take possession of MANUU, and the authorities have also made the intentions of making necessary changes to the varsity infrastructure clear.

The move comes in accordance with Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Varsity staff said that top officials went into a huddle soon after they received the notice and began to deliberate upon the next course of action, including whether the proposed take-over could be contested. They are said to have presented their case before the State government.

A major concern of the varsity is the students in hostels and within the over 200-acre campus, who cannot be asked to vacate immediately. Meanwhile, MANUU Students’ Union wrote a letter to the varsity registrar informing him of the presence of 500 students within the campus. The union also said that several trains have been cancelled that will make it difficult for students to leave for their homes. Many have not left the campus due to financial constraints, the union said.