MANUU sends students to their hometowns

Hyderabad

23 May 2020 22:05 IST

Many boarders and non-boarders of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University stranded during the lockdown have been sent back to their respective hometowns by the university administration.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ayub Khan, in a statement here, stated that more than 100 students living in the boys’ and girls’ hostels and 200 non-boarder students living in close vicinity of the campus were sent to their hometowns through special trains arranged by the government.

Most of the students are from Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala. All of them were provided free travel, apart from food packets, milk bottle, hand sanitisers and water bottles, for their journey.

