Hyderabad

MANUU sends students to their hometowns

Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

Maulana Azad National Urdu University.   | Photo Credit: File photo

Many boarders and non-boarders of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University stranded during the lockdown have been sent back to their respective hometowns by the university administration.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ayub Khan, in a statement here, stated that more than 100 students living in the boys’ and girls’ hostels and 200 non-boarder students living in close vicinity of the campus were sent to their hometowns through special trains arranged by the government.

Most of the students are from Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala. All of them were provided free travel, apart from food packets, milk bottle, hand sanitisers and water bottles, for their journey.

Printable version | May 23, 2020

