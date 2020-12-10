MANUU preparing for phased return of students to campus

STAFF REPORTER

UGC issues guidelines on reopening

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is gearing up for the physical return of students, albeit in a phased manner, on December 22.

According to varsity officials, the move comes after the University Grants Commission issued guidelines on reopening of universities and colleges post the COVID-forced lockdown.

Plans drawn up

MANUU staff said that they received a copy of the guidelines on November 5 after which they began to draw up plans in meetings to facilitate return of students with due adherence to COVID-19 precautions.

Prof Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Dean, Students Welfare, said after deliberations, a file haf been sent to in-charge Vice Chancellor S. M. Rahmatullah for final approval and a decision would be taken soon.

50 students in phase I

“In the first phase, we are planning for the return of around 50 students. Depending on the circumstances, we could have the same number of students coming back to the university in the second phase. We have planned for the return of research scholars whose dissertation submissions are due in 90 days. Final year post-graduate students of science and technology courses too are likely to return. The reason for this is that final year science and technology students have to complete lab coursework. We will be strictly adhering to the UGC guidelines,” Prof Jaisi said.

Upon their arrival, students will be quarantined in a hostel building, likely in the Muhammad Ali Johar block, for a period of 14 days.

Each student will be allotted a room and will have to remain in isolation for the fortnight.

COVID measures

“We are planning to take an undertaking from students that they will abide by the rules in connection with COVID- 19 measures. They will venture outside. They will have to report to the university’s health centre upon arrival. They can contact the respective heads of departments. Food will be served to them at their rooms,” Prof Jaisi said.