MANUU offers training in new pedagogy to Bihar madrasa principals

05 August 2021 19:46 IST

Principals from 950 madrasas attend the week-long training

Principals of madrasas of Bihar were trained in new pedagogy to improve creative thinking, critical approach and trigger intellectual abilities of students enrolled there at a five-day training programme organised by the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

Principals from 950 madrasas from 30 districts of Bihar attended the week-long training. Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department Safina Noor, while addressing the valedictory on Thursday, said that about 75% girls were enrolled in madrasas and they should be given special attention.

Project director from MANUU Prof. Mohd Shahid said that the quality of education in 2,500 madrasas was being strengthened through 50 madrasa resource centres. Over 7,000 madrasa teachers will be trained in new pedagogy where focus would be on triggering intellectual abilities of students while taking care of the cultural background and Islamic context.

Earlier, Minority Welfare Minister of Bihar Mohammad Zama Khan, in his inaugural address, stated that Adolescence Education Programme in madrasas of Bihar is a unique initiative for inclusive development, which is not exemplified in any other part of the country.