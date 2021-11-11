Hyderabad

MANUU launches digital initiatives

Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Wednesday launched a clutch of digital initiatives to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Called Urdu Nama, Shaheen-e-Urdu, Education News Bulletin and IMC E-Content Platform, the digital initiates are aimed at creating a wider social media footprint of the university, besides creating a platform for online learners.

“We had huge subscriber base on YouTube but we wanted to expand the content with e-text and other offerings to help learners. Urdu Nama and Shaheen-e-Urdu will show the richness of Urdu language by showcasing the vocabulary and information about people who have contributed to the growth of Urdu,” said Rizwan Ahmed of Instructional Media Centre of Manuu.

Speaking at the launch of the digital initiatives, Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, said that it would be unjust to associate Urdu language with any particular community. “The National Education Programme lays stress on learning language through the mother tongue. Urdu is very important in this scheme of things. We are also trying to do more research in Deccan in the university,” said Mr. Hasan.

While the other offerings of Manuu are available on various social media platforms, the e-content is available at https://www.imcmanuu.com/urdu


