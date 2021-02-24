MANUU inks pact with DAHUU

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University (DAHUU) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, to promote collaborative relationship for research and general cooperation in various academic areas.

The universities will extend cooperation and support in the fields of humanities, culture, Arabic and Urdu language and literature, management, Islamic Studies, education and technology during the three-year MoU period. DAHUU was set up in 2016.

The agreement was signed by MANUU in-charge registrar Siddiqui Mohammed Mahmood and DAHUU registrar B Srinivasulu in the presence of the two heads of both universities — S.M. Rahmatullah (in-charge Vice-Chancellor, MANUU) and Muzaffar Shahmeeri (Vice-Chancellor, DAHUU).