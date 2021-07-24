MANUU gets new VC

Syed Ainul Hasan

Hyderabad

24 July 2021 00:21 IST

Prof. Ainul Hasan is a noted Persian scholar and professor

Noted Persian scholar Syed Ainul Hasan has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

Prof. Hasan is a professor at Persian & Central Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Earlier, he served as the Dean, School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, JNU. He is the fifth VC of the university and will hold the office for five years.

A visiting professor of Rutgers State University, New Jersey, USA, under Fulbright, Prof. Hasan has authored 13 books. He has more than 34 years of teaching experience and produced 87 research scholars.

Advertising

Advertising

He is a specialist in the field of Indo-Iran, Indo-Arab relations and comparative literature. He is also the president of the All India Persian Scholars’ Association. In-charge VC Prof. S.M. Rahmatullah and registrar I/c Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood congratulated Prof. Hasan on his appointment and expressed hope that under his leadership, MANUU will attain new heights of excellence.

New UoH VC

Professor Basuthkar J. Rao of the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research, Tirupati, has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

He is likely to take charge on Monday.