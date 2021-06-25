MANUU distance mode exams from August 4

Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Directorate of Distance Education, will conduct its annual examinations for various under-graduate, post-graduate, diploma and certificate courses at all examination centres from August 4 to 25, 2021.

Mirza Farhatullah Baig, Controller of Examinations, said that students of certificate and diploma programmes up to 2020 Batch (regular and backlog), undergraduate programmes up to 2018 batch (regular and backlog), excluding Arabic paper of second year 2018 batch, post-graduate programmes up to 2020 batch (regular & backlog), excluding MA-Arabic of 2019 & 2020 batches, can appear for the examinations. The timetable is available on http://manuu.edu.in/dde.

The timetable for undergraduate second year (2018 batch) and first semester programmes (2019 batch backlog and 2020 regular batch) will be released shortly.