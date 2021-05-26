‘Manukota spirit is the need of the hour’

At online programme, people’s opposition to Jagan’s visit during statehood stir recalled

“Manukota incident” where the police opened fire to control violence that erupted to oppose YSRCP president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s visit to Mahabubabad (also called Manukota) in composite Warangal district is the inspiration for the Million March and the ‘Sakala Janula Samme’ that showcased the determination of people for a separate Telangana, argued speakers of various political parties and who were part of the Telangana agitation.

At an online programme organised on the eve of the 11th anniversary of Manukota incident, speakers said the incident should be recorded for posterity as it was a key episode in the Telangana movement that led to formation of Telangana state.

The programme was organised virtually by the Prof Jayashankar Centre for Human Resources Development and presided by Srisail Reddy Panjugula, chairman of the Centre.

Sharing his views, TJS president M. Kodandaram said the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) decided to oppose Jagan Reddy’s visit as it was precisely aimed at diluting the Telangana agitation and the aspirations of millions. He claimed that TRS president K. Chadrasekhar Rao did not object to the visit initially but relented due to the pressures of TRS leaders like Eatala Rajender. The way students and youngsters fought to prevent the visit is an inspiration for all generations and the incident on May 28 should be observed with the same vigour to send a message to the government that had been siding with those who opposed Telangana, he said.

Rebel TRS MLA Eatala Rajender said that the incident showcased people’s determination for self-respect and that it could not be suppressed for long. Manukota proved that people were the creators of history and they had the ability to take on the most powerful when the time demanded.

‘Andhra Jyothi’ Editor K. Srinivas stressed the need to record such historic incidents of the movement as the failure to pass on history would lead to rulers writing their own history. He said the ruling party was declining to work to achieve the goals of the statehood movement and the person-centric politics in the State could be put to an end with the spirit shown in incidents like Manukota.

Congress leader Addanki Dayakar and several TJAC leaders who played a key role in the movement shared their views.