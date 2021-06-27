Manmohan to speak at P.V centenary celebrations today

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will participate in the valedictory of the P.V. Narasimha Rao Centenary celebrations being organised on Monday.

The former Prime Minister will be the chief guest at the event and will participate virtually where well-known cardiologist and president of Public Health Foundation of India, K. Srinath Reddy will be given P.V. Narasimha Rao lifetime achievement award.

The programme is being organised by the P.V. Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committee and the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. Dr. Srinath Reddy will also deliver a lecture on ‘COVID-19 Scenario and Future Challenges’.