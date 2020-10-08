Manmohan pats Gramodaya Chamber for its work on ‘gram swaraj’

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has appreciated Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT), an initiative of the alumni of Osmania University launched during its centenary celebrations, for its efforts to promote transformation of villages into efficient autonomous entities.
In an appreciation letter sent to CEO of GCOT Sravan Kumar Madap and his team, Dr. Singh said he felt happy to know that GCOT has instituted “Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar” on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi to 150 personalities working for ‘gram swaraj’ – on the Gandhian perspective of agriculture and rural development.
Founder of GCOT D. Vasanth Kumar said their effort was to create a technological platform to prepare village monographs to transform the entities into dignified living areas wherein all systems were in place and all basic facilities were available. In the past, they have prepared monograph physically for a village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and they plan to replicate in many villages with the help of technology.
