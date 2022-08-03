Hyderabad

Manipur man arrested for murder 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 03, 2022 23:57 IST
August 03, 2022

Tukaramgate police arrested a man from Manipur and brought him here on a transit warrant allegedly for the murder of another Manipuri youth.

Disclosing details to mediapersons, police said Priyajith Namasudra, a daily wage worker, had bludgeoned his childhood friend Dipendu Biswas, a real estate broker, to death with a wooden block.

Namasudra suspected that Biswas was moving closely with his wife, and had also warned him to change his behaviour, police said. On July 25, he took Biswas to an under-construction site at Trimurthi Colony and attacked him after he was drunk. The accused left for Manipur along with his wife after the incident.

Police arrested Namasudra while probing the missing person’s complaint filed by the victim’s sister.

