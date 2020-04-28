Hyderabad

Mangoes to be door delivered from May 1

Each box of 5 kg Banganapalli mangoes to cost ₹350, including delivery charges

After arranging supply of vegetables and fruits by encouraging unemployed youth and a couple of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) during lockdown, the State government is planning to supply mangoes procured by women self help groups from May 1.

According to horticulture commissioner L. Venkatarami Reddy, prepaid orders for carton boxes with mangoes weighing 5 kg would be supplied to consumers. One can order any number of such boxes. Each box of 5 kg ‘Benishan or Banganapalli’ mangoes would cost ₹350, including delivery charges.

Mr. Reddy said these would be delivered with the help of postal department to consumers in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Consumers can pay through internet banking by transferring money to Account No. 013910100083888, Andhra Bank, Ganganmahal branch with IFSC code ANDB0000139, or order via GooglePay or PhonePe platforms with No. 7997724925 through whatsapp on phone numbers 7997724925 and 7997724944. Booking would commence from May 1.

