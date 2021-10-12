Mangalhat inspector, two SIs suspended

Hyderabad

Hyderabad
12 October 2021

Mangalhat inspector G Ranaveer Reddy and sub-inspector K Ramu Naidu were placed under suspension by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Monday.

The Commissioner also suspended Shahinayatgunj sub inspector M Venkat Kishan for ‘misconduct and dereliction of duty.’

Sources in the department said that the officers were suspended as they were unable to control ganja menace in the city.

