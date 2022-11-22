Mane’s innovation centre opened in Hyderabad

November 22, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

French fragrance and flavours maker Mane on Tuesday inaugurated an innovation centre in Hyderabad and with it, announced plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in Telangana.

Involving an investment of €3 million, the innovation centre spread over 13,901 sq. ft and comprising several laboratories will focus on end-to-end flavour development.

Mane Group chairman Jean Mane along with Asia Pacific director Bernard Leynaud and Mane India MD Sumit Dasgupta inaugurated the facility that will create taste solutions for all forms of food and beverages, ranging from snacks to confectionery, dairy and savoury applications.

In a interaction with media, Mr.Mane and Mr.Dasgupta said India is an important and growing market, contributing to about 8% of the group’s global €1.5 billion revenue. Besides catering to the domestic market, the B2B firm exports from India to clients in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The group operates through multiple entities in the country and recently had opened a factory in Dahej, Gujarat. Its manufacturing operations in Hyderabad is almost two decades old.

Mr. Dasgupta said given the growing market for Mane’s products and how it is well placed to cater to different customer segments, including startups, there are plans to set up another plant in Medchal, near Hyderabad. While the existing seasoning plant in Dundigal has a capacity of 200 tonnes/month, the new plant would be designed to handle five times as much and likely to take a year or two to take shape. Discussions with the government on land for the plant were under way, he said.

In a release, the company said the new innovation centre is equipped with all the facilities where customers can explore varied category of flavours, innumerable times of trials can be undertaken, prepare pilot batches to run the experiments and taste the end applications as well.

Mane’s clients for flavour are spread across confectionery, bakery, dairy, beverage and savoury categories. For fragrance, it serves fine fragrance, personal care, air care and home care categories. It has an innovation centre for fragrance in Mumbai.

To queries, Mr.Mane said the group has drawn up plans to invest €45 million on multiple facilities in Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.