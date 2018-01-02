Hyderabad

Manda Krishna Madiga detained

Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti leader Manda Krishna was detained by the police before he could start his protest in Parsigutta here on Tuesday.

Mr. Krishna told a gathering that he was being denied permission to protest but he would continue his protests even if he was not accorded permission. He had been arrested in December last after a public meeting in Secunderabad and released on bail.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 9:06:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/manda-krishna-madiga-detained/article22354151.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY