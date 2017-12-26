Manda Krishna granted conditional bail

Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti president Manda Krishna, who is lodged in Chanchalguda central jail after he was arrested near Paradise in Secunderabad when he tried to lead a crowd to Tank Bund, has been granted conditional bail by a court. But, he could not be set free till night as the bail order was not served on the jail authorities.

Setting the conditions, the 22nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Secunderabad directed Mr. Krishna to present himself before the Ramgopalpet police station inspector between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on alternate days for a week. After this, he will be required to report to the inspector every Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a month.

Two sureties of ₹ 10,000 each were furnished. His associate R Satyam was also ordered to be released on the same conditions.

The MRPS president had given a call for a march to Tank Bund from the venue of a meeting at Sikh village on December 17 in memory of a woman activist of the organisation K. Bharati, who died during a demonstration at Hyderabad Collectorate in November. Mr. Krishna and his associates were arrested en route at Paradise.