Hyderabad

Manchu Lakshmi raises funds with pedal power

Manchu Lakshmi setting off on her 100-km bicycle ride on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Actor-producer Manchu Lakshmi on Sunday undertook a 100-km bicycle ride from here to Toopran and back to raise ₹13 lakh for para-athletes at Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF).

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan flagged off the ride from Infinity Para-Sports Academy and Rehab Centre at Rasoolpura at 5 a.m. and she was received back at the same venue by para-athletes of AMF around 11.30 a.m. She was joined in the ride by Indian para-cycling team and a few other cyclists.

Ms. Manchu underwent rigorous training for the purpose under the guidance of Aditya Mehta, a certified cycling coach, to fulfil her dream of pedalling 100 km on bicycle. Her training sessions were spread over the past month without a break. She cycled 30 to 50 km on flat, slopy and hilly terrains.

She had set a target of ₹5 lakh, but raised ₹6 lakh. The remaining ₹7 lakh came from donors.

