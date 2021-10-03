Managements told to stop ‘harassing’ journalists

Praveen Kumar Goud

MEDAK

03 October 2021 19:53 IST

Journalist found dead in Narsapur

Journalist union leaders urged managements of newspapers to stop harassing journalists working in rural areas in the name of targets.

“The managements of newspaper organisations are pressurising journalists to meet advertisement targets. Journalists are forced to commit suicide,” said Virahat Ali, State secretary, Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ).

Along with several journalists, Mr Virahat Ali came to Narsapur on Sunday and offered tributes to Praveen Kumar Goud, who committed suicide by jumping into a tank.

Mr. Goud reportedly left a two-page suicide note in which he allegedly blamed harassment by newspaper management for taking the extreme step.

The union leaders participated in Mr. Goud’s last rites.

“Journalists in rural areas are not being paid, and in addition, they have to meet advertisement targets. The pressure is so huge that they are ending lives,” Mr. Ali said and recalled the services extended by Mr. Goud to the union.

He promised that the union will stand with the family of Mr. Goud.

Women’s Commission chairperson V. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Narsapur municipal chairman Murali Yadav and others paid their tributes to Mr. Goud.

(Roshni - Suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)