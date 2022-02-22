‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ programme to revamp schools

426 State-run schools selected for makeover under the programme in in Khammam district

As many as 426 State-run schools in the district have been identified for implementation of the State government’s ambitious “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” programme, an initiative aimed at strengthening school infrastructure, improving amenities and learning outcomes in the State-run schools.

The School Education department has embarked on an exercise to assess the actual requirements such as repair/renovation works, furniture and among other infrastructure development needs of each of these schools selected under the first phase of the programme, sources said.

A team headed by District Educational Officer Yadaiah visited the Mandal Parishad Primary School at Kaikondaigudem village in Khammam urban mandal on Monday as part of the exercise to assess the actual infrastructure development needs of the government-run schools.

The team identified the requirement for dual desks, painting/renovation of the classrooms, among other needs during the visit, sources added.

Meanwhile, Bhadradri-Kothagudem Collector D Anudeep convened a meeting with the elected representatives of the local bodies in Kothagudem on Tuesday to elicit their views for effective implementation of “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” programme in the tribal majority district.