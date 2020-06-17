Man, woman found dead in Vikarabad

A 21-year-old electrician and his recently married female friend were found dead on the outskirts of Poolpally village in Nawabpet mandal of Vikarabad district on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Sarla Karthik and K. Sara Meena (21), both from Gollapally village in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district. The duo, said to be in a relationship, committed suicide by hanging from a tree, said the police.

“They had been in a relationship for the past few years. When Meena’s family came to know about it, they got her married to another man from Gattupally village in Maheshwaram mandal last month,” the Nawabpet police said.

Unable to bear the separation, the two left their homes on Tuesday afternoon, spent some time at a secluded place and reached Poolpally village by evening, where they resorted to the extreme act, the investigators said. The incident came to light when Mallaiah, a farmer from Poolpally, noticed the bodies on his way to agricultural land, and alerted other villagers and the police. A note purportedly left by Karthik in his pocket said they took the decision to end their lives as Meena was married to another man against her will. A case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered.

