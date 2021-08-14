Man who tried to ‘grab’ Jubilee Hills society land arrested

Two other accused are at large

A 45-year-old man, who colluded with others and executed a fake sale deed to grab the property of Jubilee Hills House Building Co-operative Society Limited, was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station police on Thursday.

Mustafa Kamaal Siddiqui from Tolichowki executed the fake sale deed by showing non-existing house number, land and survey number measuring 1,431 square yards with fake self-affidavit and declaration to grab the properties -- plot no. 473-K-III and plot no. 473-L-III, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said, adding that the accused was produced before a local court.

Eight criminal cases

According to the officer, Siddiqui was involved in eight criminal cases, out of which three cases are at CCS, Hyderabad, three cases at Banjara Hills police station, one each at Pahadishareef and Kandukur police station areas.

The other accused persons -- Syed Ahmed Darmani and Haneef Ali Khan -- are at large.