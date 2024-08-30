GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man who opened fire from unlicensed weapon in Jeedimetla detained

Published - August 30, 2024 03:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Jeedimetla police detained the man who reportedly fired two rounds from an unlicensed weapon in Gajularamaram late on Tuesday (August 27, 2024). Shiva was arrested after an overnight chase, while his friend Naresh is still at large.

On the night of August 27, Naresh was contacted by his girlfriend about a gang of men who allegedly harassed her. Following this, the duo reached the spot in Gajularamaram from Mallampet on a two-wheeler.

They fired two rounds from an unlicenced weapon to threaten the group. Soon after the dramatic episode, the men fled the spot.

The Jedimetla police detained Shiva and seized the weapon used in the offence from him. Efforts are on to nab Naresh.

