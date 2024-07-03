Man who fled with breathalyser apprehended by Hyderabad police 

Hyderabad police arrested the man who fled with a breathalyser during a check against drunk driving in Bowenpally. On June 27, 2024, Bowenpally Traffic police were conducting drunk and drive check at New Bowenpally when they stopped a car. The accused, 27-year-old Kothaplli Sravan Kumar, pushed the police officer on duty, snatched the breath analyser forcibly and sped away in his car, according to Hyderabad North Zone DCP S Rashmi Perumal. The police apprehended him and recovered the breathalyser equipment.

