Man walking on track knocked down by speeding train

Hyderabad

28 September 2020 22:24 IST

Walking on railway track while speaking on the phone with earphones plugged in proved fatal for a youngster who was going to his agricultural field to attend work near Shadnagar town on Monday.

The victim, Mudavath Ram Singh (26), a resident of Booragadda Tanda of Farooq Nagar mandal in Ranga Reddy district, was walking on the new track after checking water levels in a nearby lake, Shadnagar Government Railway Police head constable B Srinivas said.

He was knocked down by Kacheguda-Mahabubnagar workmen special train around 8.30 a.m. “Singh believed that trains would not come on the new track and he started walking on it,” Mr. Srinivas said, adding that the victim could not hear the loco’s horn sound as he was wearing earphones.

Advertising

Advertising

He died on the spot and his body was sent to the government hospital for autopsy.