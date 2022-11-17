Man trying to join CPI (Maoist) arrested, explosive material seized in Karimnagar district

November 17, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Choppadandi police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man, heading to Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district with a consignment of explosive materials to join the ranks of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), at the bus stand in Choppadandi town.

According to the police, 32-year-old Sandella Rajesh, a native of Vennampalli village in Peddapalli district, was apprehended by the police while he was moving at the bus stand in Choppadandi in a suspicious manner in the early hours of the day.

As many as 20 gelatin sticks and an equal number of electric detonators, the banned CPI (Maoist) AP-Telangana-AOB committee’s magazine titled ‘Kranthi’ (July- September 2022) and a mobile phone were seized from ‘his possession.’

Rajesh had recently moved to Karimnagar along with his wife and children, where he is reportedly working as the car driver of a contractor.

He allegedly got attracted to the Maoist ideology through social media and came in contact with four others from various parts of the State, who were also inclined to join the proscribed outfit in 2021.

He reportedly made attempts to meet some of the underground cadres of the CPI (Maoist) along with four others, including one from Yellandu and another from Kusumanchi in the old undivided Khammam district last year, but in vain.