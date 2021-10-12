Man trying to evade police arrest falls to death

HYDERABAD

12 October 2021 18:21 IST

A man who was an accused in a cheating case died on Tuesday after he jumped from the fifth floor of a building in Asif Nagar while trying to evade being apprehended.

The victim has been identified as Kaleemuddin, a resident of Asif Nagar. The Dundigal police had arrived in the area to nab him in connection with a cheating in case, in which he allegedly took money from victims on the pretext of sending them to a West Asian country, but failed to do so .

According to Dundigal inspector P Ramana Reddy, the incident happened around 6 a.m. when a team of policemen went to nab the accused. He fell from the fifth floor and died instantaneously.

“A cheating cases against him under crime number 816/2021, under section 420 (of the Indian Penal Code) was filed against him for cheating a woman on the pretext of securing a visa for her to go to Dubai. When a team from this police station went to arrest him, he fell from the fifth floor and died,” he said.