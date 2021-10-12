Hyderabad

Man trying to evade police arrest falls to death

A man who was an accused in a cheating case died on Tuesday after he jumped from the fifth floor of a building in Asif Nagar while trying to evade being apprehended.

The victim has been identified as Kaleemuddin, a resident of Asif Nagar. The Dundigal police had arrived in the area to nab him in connection with a cheating in case, in which he allegedly took money from victims on the pretext of sending them to a West Asian country, but failed to do so .

According to Dundigal inspector P Ramana Reddy, the incident happened around 6 a.m. when a team of policemen went to nab the accused. He fell from the fifth floor and died instantaneously.

“A cheating cases against him under crime number 816/2021, under section 420 (of the Indian Penal Code) was filed against him for cheating a woman on the pretext of securing a visa for her to go to Dubai. When a team from this police station went to arrest him, he fell from the fifth floor and died,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2021 6:21:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-trying-to-evade-police-arrest-falls-to-death/article36964783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY