Man triggers LPG blast, kills himself, wife, daughter

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

04 January 2022 08:28 IST

He was depressed over a dispute settlement that landed him in financial woes

In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old man allegedly triggered an LPG cylinder blast at his house killing himself, his wife and one of his twin daughters, besides causing grievous burns to his second daughter in old Paloncha town in the early hours of Monday.

He left behind a suicide note holding Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao of the TRS, responsible for his “extreme step”. Police identified the deceased as Ramakrishna, 38, former operator of a MeeSeva centre, of Toorpu Bazar; his wife Sri Lakshmi, 33, and daughter Sahitya, 12. Ramakrishna’s other daughter Sahithi, 12, suffered third-degree burns in the incident.

Sources said that Ramakrishna had a property dispute with his elder sister and the matter was “settled” by Raghavendra Rao in favour of the latter, leaving him distressed, aggravating his financial woes. Ramakrishna, police suspect, poured petrol on himself, his wife and twin daughters before causing the LPG cylinder explosion at his house in the wee hours of the day.

Advertising

Advertising

On hearing the loud explosion, his mother, who was fast asleep in a separate portion, rushed to the rear portion of the house with flames emanating from inside. By the time the neighbours rushed to the site on noticing thick smoke billowing out of the old house, Ramakrishna, Sri Lakshmi and Sahitya were charred to death beyond recognition.

Alerted by them, an ambulance reached the spot and shifted a seriously injured Sahithi to the government hospital in Paloncha. Her condition was stated to be critical.

Police recovered a suicide note from Ramakrishna’s car. The suicide note reportedly contained the names of Ramakrishna’s mother and elder sister besides Vanama Raghavendra Rao.

All the three persons including Vanama Raghavendra Rao, whose names figured in the suicide note, have been booked under Section 306 IPC (abetment to suicide), said Paloncha ASP Rohith Raj.

A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

Denies charge

The ruling TRS district leader Vanama Raghavendra Rao, whose name figured in the suicide note left behind by Ramakrishna, denied charges of abetment to suicide made against him.

In a video clip posted on social media from some undisclosed location on Monday evening, he alleged that some vested elements were trying to implicate him in Ramakrishna’s “suicide” case as part of a conspiracy to defame his political family and scuttle his political career.

“I am no way concerned with the incident,” he said, adding that he was ready to face a detailed inquiry.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000