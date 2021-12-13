Man tries to smuggle in gold, held

hyderabad

13 December 2021 18:43 IST

A passenger who tried to smuggle in gold from Dubai was booked by the Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Monday. He arrived by Flydubai flight No. FZ-439. A total of 316.40 grams of gold valued at ₹ 15.71 lakh, concealed in the voltage up and down AC converter, was seized, officials said. Further investigation is going on.

