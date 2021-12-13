A passenger who tried to smuggle in gold from Dubai was booked by the Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Monday. He arrived by flydubai flight No. FZ-439. A total of 316.40 grams of gold valued at ₹ 15.71 lakh, concealed in the voltage up and down AC converter, was seized, officials said. Further investigation is going on.
Man tries to smuggle in gold, held
Staff Reporter
hyderabad,
December 13, 2021 18:43 IST
Staff Reporter
hyderabad,
December 13, 2021 18:43 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 6:54:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-tries-to-smuggle-in-gold-held/article37945399.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story