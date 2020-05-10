Man, toddler stuck in lift for 50 minutes

A man, along with his two-and-a-half-year-old son in his arms, was stuck for 50 minutes in a lift of the multi-storied Lanco Hills Apartments complex at Nanakramguda on Sunday.

On coming out later, he complained of negligence in maintenance of elevators to Raidurgam police, who registered a case against the management of Lanco Hills and the security staff at the apartments.

Srinivas Reddy, in his complaint, said that when he entered the lift along with his son, it got stuck suddenly. He immediately pressed the emergency buttons in the elevator and tried contacting the emergency staff but in vain.

After struggling for over 50 minutes in the elevator, he came out along with his son safely by pulling the doors apart. Later, when he approached the management and the security persons about the incident, they ignored and acted negligently. A case under Section 336 of the IPC has been registered and the investigation has begun, the police said.