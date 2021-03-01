Man tied up and beaten for misbehaving with home maker

A 22-year-old youngster who misbehaved with a homemaker was tied up and beaten with sticks by her family members at Kushaiguda here on Saturday evening. The video of the incident went viral on social media.
According to police, around 9.30 p.m., the accused, S Linga Swamy, a driver from Rampally village, trespassed into the woman’s residence at Cherlapally, abused her in filthy language and misbehaved with her. When the homemaker raised an alarm, he was caught by the family members and neighbours, police said. They tied up the accused’s legs at a fast food centre and hit him with sticks.
Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case under Sections 448, 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Swamy. Following a counter complaint lodged by Swamy’s mother, a case was also registered against the woman and her family members under Sections 342 and 324 of the IPC.
