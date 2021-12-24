Hyderabadhyderabad 24 December 2021 00:19 IST
Comments
Man suspects wife’s fidelity, attempts to kill her
Updated: 24 December 2021 00:19 IST
Suspecting his wife’s fidelity, a driver attempted to kill her by attacking her with a kitchen knife at Indira Nagar under Banjara Hills police station limits on Thursday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m., the suspect, Shiva Yadav (40), went home in an inebriated condition, picked up an argument with Rajitha, and later attacked her with the knife. Rajitha was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for immediate medical assistance. Her condition is said to be stable.
Yadav was taken into custody.
More In Hyderabad
Read more...