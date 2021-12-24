Man suspects wife’s fidelity, attempts to kill her

hyderabad

24 December 2021 00:19 IST

Suspecting his wife’s fidelity, a driver attempted to kill her by attacking her with a kitchen knife at Indira Nagar under Banjara Hills police station limits on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the suspect, Shiva Yadav (40), went home in an inebriated condition, picked up an argument with Rajitha, and later attacked her with the knife. Rajitha was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for immediate medical assistance. Her condition is said to be stable.

Yadav was taken into custody.

