Hyderabad

Man suffering from heart ailment kills self

A 48-year-old labourer who was ill committed suicide on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Thirugudu Saidulu, a resident of Kadaparthi Village, Makrekal, Nalgonda distirct. Saidulu was suffering from a heart ailment and took treatment at a corporate hospital in Malakpet in 2018. He complained of severe chest pain and went to a local hospital in Nakrekal, from where he was moved to a corporate hospital in LB Nagar and was undergoing treatment in ICU.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. The victim went to the washroom, removed the tubelight and bit the live electrical wire and got electrocuted, police said.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 9:28:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-suffering-from-heart-ailment-kills-self/article37669395.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY