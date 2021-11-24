Man suffering from heart ailment kills self

A 48-year-old labourer who was ill committed suicide on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Thirugudu Saidulu, a resident of Kadaparthi Village, Makrekal, Nalgonda distirct. Saidulu was suffering from a heart ailment and took treatment at a corporate hospital in Malakpet in 2018. He complained of severe chest pain and went to a local hospital in Nakrekal, from where he was moved to a corporate hospital in LB Nagar and was undergoing treatment in ICU.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. The victim went to the washroom, removed the tubelight and bit the live electrical wire and got electrocuted, police said.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]