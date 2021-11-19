Man stoned to death

A man was found murdered near Syed Shah Dargah under Golconda police station limits on Friday.

The victim, Mohammed Nawaz, 25, a centring worker from the Gulshan Colony, was stoned to death by the suspects, who are yet to be identified.

Police said that at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nawaz left home for work and did not return.

The next day morning, his family members got a phone call from one Azim, who informed them about his body lying in a pool of blood near the dargah. Soon they rushed to the spot.

Police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

“A murder case was registered and we are yet to ascertain the reason for his killing,” police said.