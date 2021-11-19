Hyderabad

Man stoned to death

A man was found murdered near Syed Shah Dargah under Golconda police station limits on Friday.

The victim, Mohammed Nawaz, 25, a centring worker from the Gulshan Colony, was stoned to death by the suspects, who are yet to be identified.

Police said that at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nawaz left home for work and did not return.

The next day morning, his family members got a phone call from one Azim, who informed them about his body lying in a pool of blood near the dargah. Soon they rushed to the spot.

Police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

“A murder case was registered and we are yet to ascertain the reason for his killing,” police said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2021 10:12:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-stoned-to-death/article37586672.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY