Man steals 26 whiskey bottles from wine shop

While there has been a drop in housebreaking and theft cases across the State amid the ongoing lockdown, an unidentified man broke into a wine shop at Bhoiguda and decamped with 26 whiskey bottles.
Gandhi Nagar police of Hyderabad commissionerate said that the incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday but came to light only on Friday, when liquor shop owner Ramesh noticed that a few CCTV cameras were not functioning and rushed to the spot. “Soon after they alerted us, we found that 26 bottles of whiskey and ₹8,000 were missing,” said Detective Inspector P. Pramod Kumar.
