Man stabs son-in-law’s mother following family feud

JAGTIAL

13 December 2021 21:22 IST

In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly attacked his son-in-law’s mother with a knife injuring her seriously over a family feud in Jagtial town on Monday.

The middle-aged man identified as Mahesh barged into the house of his son-in-law Kiran at Beat Bazar to enquire the reasons for the latter’s alleged refusal to take his daughter home following strained relations between them. He allegedly picked up an argument with Kiran’s mother on not finding Kiran at home. In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked her with a knife inflicting grievous injuries on her, sources said.

He fled from the spot immediately after the incident. The neighbours rushed the injured woman to the local hospital. Her condition is stated to be serious. Police registered a case and launched a search to nab the accused.

