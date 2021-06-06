Man stabs son-in-law to death

Hyderabad

06 June 2021 20:14 IST

A 25-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his father-in-law at Falaknuma in Old City on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that the victim, Salman, a resident of Mailardevpally, suffered severe stabbing injuries and died on the spot.

As per the police, the accused, Mohammed Ghouse, who was taken into custody, killed Salman, as he was harassing his daughter for the past few weeks.

Advertising

Advertising

Five months ago, an already-married Salman married Ghouse’s daughter, without informing the latter and other family members. Since then, Salman was harassing her.

When Ghouse learnt about Salman’s behaviour, he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him, and according to his plan, followed the victim and attacked him from behind around 12.45 p.m. near Falaknuma bus depot.