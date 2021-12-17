Man stabs brother-in-law at Masab Tank

A 40-year-old man stabbed by his wife’s brother at Masab Tank late on Thursday was battling for life at a corporate hospital in Banjara Hills.

The victim, Noman, who runs a pharmacy shop near Niloufer Hospital, was returning home when he was reportedly intercepted by his brother-in-law near Mahavir Hospital, who picked up an argument and stabbed him multiple times with a knife, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Asif Nagar) R.G. Siva Maruthi said.

“The victim and his wife were not living together due to family issues, which might have made the latter’s brother to resort to the extreme step,” he said. He said that the incident took place around 11.45 p.m. By the time a police team reached the spot, the suspect fled from the spot. The injured person was shifted to a hospital for immediate medical assistance and teams were formed to nab the suspect.