Man stabbed to death by sister’s husband

Wife of accused had left their home along with children unable to cope with his harassment

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law at Malakpet here on Friday night.

The victim, Syed Habeeb of Muktharwada, worked at a tent house in the area, while the accused, 40-year-old Syed Mosin and his other family members were seeking alms for livelihood.

According to police, Habeeb’s sister Shenaz got married to Mosin, a beggar from Shankarnagar, 11 years ago and since then the former was harassing his wife. Vexed with his harassment, Shenaz along with her three children, came to her parents’ house last week.

On Friday around 9.30 p.m., Mosin went to his in-laws house to get his wife and their kids back home. “His discussion with Shenaz’s mother and brother turned violent and soon he pulled out a knife, which he was carrying, and stabbed Habeeb, who suffered severe injuries and died on the spot,” police said, adding that the accused was arrested.

Meanwhile, at Jagadgirigutta, one Nawab was stabbed to death by three persons over a previous enmity. Police said that on Friday evening, when Nawab came to the area, the accused Imran and two others, caught him, picked up an argument and stabbed him to death with a knife.