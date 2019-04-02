Man stabbed after tiff at chicken shop

HYDERABAD

02 April 2019 23:27 IST

Mild tension prevailed in parts of Malakpet on Monday night after a man allegedly stabbed a person who is an employee of a chicken shop under the Chaderghat police station limits.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.15 p.m. at Bismillah Chicken Shop in Paltan area. Police said that there was a disagreement between a person identified as Anil Kumar and Shaik Tanveer, who works at the shop. Soon an argument ensued. While the police stated that the cause of argument is yet to be ascertained, the issue escalated when the duo used abusive language, after which Kumar allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Tanveer, who sustained injuries.

Soon after, there was commotion and police rushed to the spot to prevent any untoward incident from taking place. According to Chaderghat inspector of police, the matter is being investigated and a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been booked against the accused.

Police said that the accused is absconding and would soon be apprehended.