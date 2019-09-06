Man, son die after eating poison-laced cake

In a shocking incident, a man and his son died after consuming a cake mixed with poison at Ilapuram village in Komaravelli mandal late on Wednesday night.

Two other family members were taken seriously ill and were to hospital for treatment.

According to L Raghu, Circle Inspector, Komaravelli, I Ravi (38) and B. Srinivas, cousins residing at Ilapuram had some land dispute.

On Wednesday, Srinivas presented a cake to Ravi on the birthday of Ramacharan (9), the latter’s son.

Others fall ill

The entire family consumed the cake sent by Srinivas and fell ill.

They were shifted to hospital at Siddipet where Ravi and Ramacharan died.

Ravi’s wife Bhagya Lakshmi (35) and his daughter Poojita (12) seriously fell ill and were also shifted to the government hospital.

Ms. Bhagya Lakshmi complained to the police that she is suspecting the cake sent by Ravi to be laced with poison.

Based on her complaint the police registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem.