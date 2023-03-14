Man sets wife ablaze over extramarital affair

March 14, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated March 16, 2023 11:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Bahadurpura police arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife suspecting her extramarital affair.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, on the intervening night of March 10 and 11, the accused, Tuljappa, had a quarrel with his wife following which, he allegedly poured liquor on her and set her on fire resulting in her death.

According to the police, Tuljappa came to know about his wife’s affair with Balram and asked her to stop meeting him. On the night of March 10, the accused consumed alcohol and went off to sleep. Around 1 a.m., he got up and went to Puranapul to purchase cheap liquor. When he returned, he saw Balram with his wife at their hut.

When Balram left after noticing him, Tuljappa got infuriated and thrashed his wife brutally with a stick and set her ablaze. She got injured in her stomach, abdomen and thighs and died.

The accused was arrested on Monday. Police seized the stick, matchbox and a cigarette box from him. He will be produced before the court for judicial remand.