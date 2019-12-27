Man sets ‘lover’ ablaze, ends life near Hyderabad

After setting his ‘lover’ ablaze, a 40-year-old mason doused himself with petrol and immolated at Angannuru village in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad in the wee hours of Friday.

Hate crime

According to Yalal police, the accused Narasimhulu from Shegaspur went to the house of Anjilamma (40) late on Thursday and picked up an argument as she got upset over some issue and started avoiding him.

“When the altercation turned violent, Narasimhulu beat Anjilamma before dousing her with petrol, which he was already carrying, and set her afire,” police said, adding that the victim’s parents - Hanumappa and Chandramma - suffered injuries when they came to her rescue.

Succumb later

Later, Narasimhulu set himself ablaze. “Neighbours rushed them to Tandur Government Hospital. From there they were rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, where they succumbed while undergoing treatment,” they said.

The offence reportedly took place at the victim’s residence between 2.30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday

Police said after her divorce with husband, Anjilamma was staying with her parents and was in a relationship with the accused.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.