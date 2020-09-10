Man sets himself ablaze near Telangana Legislative Assembly

A 54-year-old man set himself on fire in front of Ravindra Bharathi auditorium near Telangana State Legislative Assembly here on Thursday morning.

Alert police personnel deployed at Telangana Assembly for bandobast for the ongoing monsoon session rushed to the spot and rescued the victim, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P. Viswa Prasad told The Hindu.

Narlakanti Nagulu, a security guard with MB Towers in Banjara Hills and a resident of ECIL, Cherlapalli, was seen yelling ‘KCR sir, Jai Telangana. KCR sir Jai Telangana’ as passers-by and police were dousing the flames. He was soon rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

Nagulu suffered 25 % burns and is said to be out of danger.

Nagulu hails from Kadthal village in Amangal Mandal of Ranga Reddy district and 15 years ago he migrated to the city in search of livelihood.

According to Mr. Viswa Prasad, around 11.30 a.m. the victim, who is addicted to alcohol, came near Ravindra Bharathi on foot. “He was carrying the petrol in a bottle. Soon after reaching the place, he poured petrol and set himself on fire,” he said.

Two days ago, Nagulu left home after a fight with his wife. “The exact reason for his extreme step is yet to be known,” the DCP said, ruling out the possibility of the man attempting to end his life as he couldn’t secure a government job.

Every year, September 10 is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides. There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.