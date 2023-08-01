ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to life for killing wife

August 01, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal District and Sessions Court on Monday convicted and sentenced M Sadaiah of Pochampally village in Regonda mandal to life imprisonment for strangling his wife to death in December 2019.

According to the police, Sadaiah was arrested based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother in 2019 and a chargesheet was filed subsequently.

Principal District and Sessions Judge P Narayana Babu found Sadaiah guilty and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹12,000 on him.

Superintendent of Police Pulla Karunakar appreciated the investigation officer and other police personnel for their prompt investigation into the murder case.

