Man sentenced to 20 years prison term under POCSO Act

Special Correspondent MAHABUBABAD
September 10, 2022 22:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A Fast Track Special Court for trial of the cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in Mahabubabad on Friday sentenced a 41-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2015.

Fast Track Special Court Judge P Vasanth Patil found 41-year-old Gabbeta Chandraiah alias Chandu, of Garnepalli village in Zaffergadh mandal of Jangaon district guilty of the crime, which took place under the Gudur police station limits on December 8, 2015.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The judge on Friday convicted Chandraiah to 20 years prison term and also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app