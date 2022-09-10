Man sentenced to 20 years prison term under POCSO Act

ADVERTISEMENT

A Fast Track Special Court for trial of the cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in Mahabubabad on Friday sentenced a 41-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2015.

Fast Track Special Court Judge P Vasanth Patil found 41-year-old Gabbeta Chandraiah alias Chandu, of Garnepalli village in Zaffergadh mandal of Jangaon district guilty of the crime, which took place under the Gudur police station limits on December 8, 2015.

The judge on Friday convicted Chandraiah to 20 years prison term and also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him.