Hyderabad

Man sentenced to 20 years prison term under POCSO Act

A Fast Track Special Court for trial of the cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in Mahabubabad on Friday sentenced a 41-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2015.

Fast Track Special Court Judge P Vasanth Patil found 41-year-old Gabbeta Chandraiah alias Chandu, of Garnepalli village in Zaffergadh mandal of Jangaon district guilty of the crime, which took place under the Gudur police station limits on December 8, 2015.

The judge on Friday convicted Chandraiah to 20 years prison term and also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2022 10:48:09 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-sentenced-to-20-years-prison-term-under-pocso-act/article65876448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY